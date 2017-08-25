Hominick on Mayweather-McGregor: ‘This fight should not be happening’

Former UFC featherweight Mark Hominick doesn’t think that Saturday’s boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather should be taking place.

“There’s no way this fight should be sanctioned,” said Hominick on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. “He’s fighting 49-0, the best boxer of a generation, and Conor hasn’t even had a amateur boxing fight.”

“This fight should not be happening. But obviously money talks, and that’s exactly what’s happening here.”

The Mayweather vs. McGregor bout is expected to generate the highest revenue for any pay-per-view event in history.

Hominick believes that the 40-year-old boxer will perform a “butchering,” but before he does, says Hominick, McGregor will have his time to make his mark.

“Like I said, the first three rounds there is a puncher’s chance,” said Hominick. “He’s going to be throwing a lot of odd moves, and a lot of odd movements. I think he has to do those, create different angles, be unique, and [have] that Conor Mcgregor style he’s used to, to have any puncher’s chance to land a shot.”

McGregor, who has yet to make his professional boxing debut, will be going against a man who’s one win away from surpassing Rocky Marciano for the most wins while maintaining a perfect record.

Even with the circumstances that McGregor will be facing, Hominick described some of the advantages that he’ll have over Mayweather in the opening three rounds.

“For three rounds, he definitely got some advantages, he’s a bigger fighter, he’s left-handed, he’s confident and he’s going to bring the fight. I think after that it’s going to be a butchering.”

The Canadian says that McGregor can’t try to outbox a 40-year-old Mayweather, who he considers to be the best boxer of a generation. He believes that Mayweather will have a “snowball effect,” using his defence to force McGregor into missing his punches while he figures out the Irishman’s unorthodox fighting style.

Along with the aforementioned advantages, Hominick says that eight ounces gloves will favour McGregor because he has power in both hands, and because Mayweather has had hand problems over the course of his storied career.

