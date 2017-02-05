‘Korean Zombie’ earns huge KO win in long-awaited return UFC

Dennis Bermudez cracked Chan Sung Jung with a massive overhand right one minute into the opening round of the UFC Fight Night Houston main event.

However, just like his nickname would suggest, “The Korean Zombie” continued to plod forward and stalk his target.

Jung, who hadn’t competed in the UFC in 3 1/2 years following an injury layoff and a mandatory two-year stint in the military in his native South Korea, slipped a Bermudez jab and timed an uppercut that sent his opponent to the canvas.

A few follow-up punches later and Jung had his hands raised in victory.

Jung (14-4) last fought in August 2013, a fourth-round TKO loss to Jose Aldo at UFC 163. The popular featherweight dislocated his shoulder in that bout. The fan favourite is now 4-1 in the UFC with impressive submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Leonard Garcia, plus a six-second knockout of Canadian Mark Hominick.

With Conor McGregor no longer competing in the 145-pound weight class and both Aldo and Max Holloway holding featherweight titles, Jung's return to the division comes at an interesting time.

Here are the complete results from UFC Houston:

MAIN CARD

-- Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez by KO

-- Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision

-- James Vick def. Abel Trujillo by submission (D'Arce choke)

-- Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux by split decision

-- Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton by KO

-- Jéssica Andrade def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision

PRELIMINARY CARD

-- Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead by TKO (knee injury)

-- Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher by submission (rear-naked choke)

-- Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka by unanimous decision

-- Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision

-- Niko Price def. Alex Morono by KO

-- Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly by KO