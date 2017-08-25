Marciano Jr. says Mayweather shouldn’t hold record by beating McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a chance Saturday against Conor McGregor to beat Rocky Marciano’s record for the most wins while staying undefeated.

But if it were up to Marciano’s son, Rocky Jr., Mayweather’s upcoming fight wouldn’t count towards his now 49-0 record.

“No matter what happens, I don’t think it should go towards Mayweather’s professional career [record], win or lose,” Marciano Jr. told USA Today. “This fight to me isn’t a true boxing match.”

The Mayweather vs. McGregor bout has received a lot of criticism from the combat sports community, since the latter has yet to make his professional boxing debut.

Even going on to call Saturday’s fight an “exhibition match,” Marciano Jr. also explained why the heavyweight division his father fought in makes a difference when considering how impressive his record truly was compared to Mayweather’s, who’ll be fighting at 154 pounds this weekend.

“Heavyweights, most of them, hold the highest knockout percentage for a reason,” said Marciano Jr. “They’re bigger, they’re stronger and one punch can take a heavyweight out.

“So it’s a lot more difficult to stay undefeated than it is for someone in the lower weight class, where it can be more of a type of match where you’re just outpointing your opponent.”

Mayweather has made a career out of his world famous defence, and it’ll be an advantage he’ll have against McGregor, who’s built his reputation in the UFC.

Even though Marciano Jr. says he won’t watch Saturday’s fight, he still believes Mayweather has had an “an incredible, wonderful, exciting career” in the ring.