Mayweather: McGregor ‘extremely heavy,’ might not make weight limit

The trash talk and mind games ahead of Saturday’s boxing super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have broached another subject: Weight.

Mayweather, in a YouTube video posted by FightHype.com, alleges that his opponent is over the 154-pound light middleweight limit.

“Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now,” Mayweather said. “Extremely heavy. I think he’s 164. So, he’s still got 10 pounds to go.

“A true champion is disciplined and very responsible,” he added. “But we’ll see.”

McGregor’s last UFC fight, a victory over Eddie Alvarez in November of last year, featured a 155-pound limit.

“I don’t think he’s gonna make the weight,” said Mayweather. “Even if he do make the weight, that’s even better. But if he don’t make the weight, we still gonna fight, but it’s gonna be a heavy fine. Give me that money.”

Mayweather will look to improve his record to 50-0 in the fight, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev.