Sportsnet: What did you eat after you beat up Ronda Rousey?

Nunes: Chicken wings.

Great choice. How many times have you watched that fight?

A million times. [Laughs.] I just start to smile [thinking of it] because it was a huge moment for me. I watch over and over. I didn’t have any mistakes. I land the first jab and from that first punch I know right away: she’s down.

You said you knew you were going to “beat the shit” out of her.

I’ve been training for Ronda Rousey since my UFC debut [in 2013]. And I know one day I will fight Ronda Rousey because at the time she was the champion. But everything’s changing. She was the challenger that night. I was the champion. I was ready for her.

Has life changed since you beat her?

Yeah. Actually, I have a little money to take care of my life strategy. And I’m more happy, of course.