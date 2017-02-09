Rory MacDonald to make Bellator MMA debut against Paul Daley

Canadian Rory MacDonald is set to make his Bellator MMA debut against fellow UFC veteran Paul Daley at Bellator 179 on May 19 in London, England.

The promotion made the announcement Thursday.

MacDonald (18-4) signed with Bellator this past August after choosing to leave the UFC as a free agent. The 27-year-old has lost his last two outings. He dropped a unanimous decision to current top UFC welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in June and was stopped by then-champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 189 the previous July. The Tristar Gym product had been recovering from nose surgery.

Daley (39–14–2) is coming off a vicious flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 last month. Daley called out MacDonald following his win.