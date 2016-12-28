Rousey returns to Octagon as betting favourite at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes will be looking to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight crown on Friday night when she battles Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 207 as a +110 underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Nunes claimed the belt with a first-round rear-naked choke submission victory over Miesha Tate as a +205 underdog at UFC 200, extending her current win streak in the octagon to four and lifting her professional MMA record to 13-4 ahead of Friday night’s bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has earned first-round wins in five of seven clashes since joining the UFC, including a submission of Sara McMann as a +230 underdog at UFC Fight Night 73. However, Nunes sports long +611 odds of claiming a submission victory over the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Rousey returns to action pegged as a narrow -140 favourite on the UFC 207 odds. The 29-year-old has been out of the spotlight since losing the title in a stunning second-round loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

That defeat represents the only blemish on Rousey's 12-1 pro MMA record, and ended a string of four straight first-round victories, including three wins inside 36 seconds.

Rousey's position as a narrow favourite comes in contrast to her recent history as heavy betting chalk. The armbar submission specialist sported -850 odds against Holm, -1600 odds in her first-round win over Bethe Correia at UFC 190, and paid out as -650 chalk after ending Cat Zingano's night just 14 seconds into their clash at UFC 184.

Elsewhere, the UFC bantamweight championship is at stake in the co-main event, as champion Dominick Cruz faces No. 5 challenger Cody Garbrandt as a -225 favourite on the UFC 207 betting lines.

Cruz has overcome injuries that forced him to vacate the bantamweight title almost three years ago, reclaiming his crown with a split decision victory over TJ Dillashaw as a +130 underdog at UFC Fight Night 81, and is unbeaten in 13 straight contests.

A +175 underdog on Friday night, Garbrandt owns a perfect 10-0 record, and has finished opponents inside five minutes in each of his past three fights, including a TKO win in just 48 seconds as -500 chalk at UFC 202.

In other UFC 207 betting action, Dillashaw looks to earn another title shot when he faces John Lineker as -240 chalk. As well, former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks takes on Neil Magny in a fight pegged as a virtual pick'em at the sportsbooks.