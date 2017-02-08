Stipe Miocic to defend title against Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211

Stipe Miocic will have a chance to avenge a loss when he looks to defend his heavyweight title against Junior Dos Santos May 13 at UFC 211 in Dallas.

The UFC made the announcement Tuesday night.

Miocic and Dos Santos fought in December 2014 with Dos Santos winning a tightly contested unanimous decision. Both men earned Fight of the Night bonuses for the five-round scrap.

Since that bout, Miocic (16-2) TKO’d Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski, knocked out Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 to win the title then defended his belt at UFC 203 this past September by knocking out Alistair Overeem.

Dos Santos (18–4) has alternated wins and losses dating back to 2012. He looked in vintage form in his most recent outing, a unanimous decision victory over Ben Rothwell in April.

A heavyweight tilt between Werdum and Rothwell is reportedly scheduled to take place on the card.