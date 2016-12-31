Top UFC stories of 2016: Big business, double champs, Rousey returns

There’s no debating 2016 was the most newsworthy year in mixed martial arts history.



Michael Bisping defeated Anderson Silva then became middleweight champion when he knocked out Luke Rockhold on short notice; Dominick Cruz returned from his lengthy layoff to win back his bantamweight title only to lose for the first time in nearly a decade; MMA greats like Dan Henderson, Urijah Faber and Miesha Tate walked away from the sport while B.J. Penn announced his plans to return; Demetrious Johnson and Joanna Jedrzejczyk continued their dominance; 10 titles changed hands (and that’s not even including the interim titles handed out); early weigh-ins regulations implemented and MMA was finally legalized in New York as the UFC held its first event at Madison Square Garden.



None of the storylines above cracked our top 10, which speaks to what a crazy year it was. With that in mind, here are our picks for the 10 biggest UFC stories of the year.

10. Rory MacDonald, Chael Sonnen jump ship to sign with Bellator

Free agency in MMA isn’t anything like it is in team sports, but we saw a few notable UFC stars choose to sign elsewhere. Top-ranked welterweight contender Rory MacDonald is still in his prime and holds a dominant win over current UFC champ Tyron Woodley but the Canadian chose to follow the money and sign with Bellator, joining the likes of former UFC champions Benson Henderson and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, plus ranked contenders Phil Davis and Josh Thomson. Chael Sonnen followed MacDonald to Bellator a few months later.



9. Ariel Helwani banned by UFC for breaking news

If you follow MMA you know no one breaks news like MMAFighting reporter Ariel Helwani. He's so good at his job that often he breaks news before the UFC is prepared to make an official announcement. That's what happened at UFC 199 when Helwani reported Brock Lesnar would return at UFC 200. Shortly after he broke the news Dana White and UFC officials took Helwani's credentials and escorted him and two of his colleagues out of the building. It did not go over well with members of the media, fighters and fans. In fact, Helwani's ban became bigger news than Lesnar's return.



8. Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association arises



Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and a group of star fighters launched the MMAAA in November with the goal to protect UFC fighters and help them get a bigger piece of the pie. Joining St-Pierre were Cain Velasquez, T.J. Dillashaw, Donald Cerrone, Tim Kennedy and former Bellator CEO and chairman Bjorn Rebney. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out in 2017 or if we see more of the same.



7. The rise and fall of 'Cyborg'



Ever since women began fighting in the UFC in 2013 fans had wanted to see Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino compete inside the Octagon. It finally happened in 2016 and Cyborg didn't disappoint. Even though the UFC would only allow her to compete in 140-pound catchweight bouts, Cyborg buzzed through Leslie Smith in May and Lina Lansberg in September. In early December the UFC introduced a women's 145-pound division and it was shaping up that Cyborg would finally become a UFC champion sometime in 2017. A week later it was revealed Cyborg was flagged for a potential doping violation and a suspension in pending.



6. GSP announces he’s ready to return but it never happens



When St-Pierre took an indefinite leave of absence from MMA in 2013 he never used the word "retired." The Canadian superstar had hinted on several occasions that he'd be open to making a return and in June he went on record saying he planned to return to the UFC. St-Pierre had been in negotiations with the UFC. he said he was offered many opponents at various events including July’s UFC 200 and November’s UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden but St-Pierre thought the best date for a return would be on Dec. 10 at UFC 206 in Toronto. However, when the UFC was sold any deal St-Pierre had been discussing was off the table.

5. Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar and a disastrous UFC 200



UFC 200 was supposed to be the biggest event in the promotion's history. Instead, it was a dumpster fire. Jon Jones was flagged for a potential doping violation just three days prior to his scheduled main event with Daniel Cormier. The only reason that fight was the main event was because the UFC unceremoniously removed Conor McGregor from the headline slot after he skipped a media obligation. In an attempt to save the event, the UFC brought back Brock Lesnar. The former heavyweight champion looked great as he beat up Mark Hunt for three rounds but Lesnar failed multiple drug tests after the event and was suspended. UFC 200 turned out to be a decent card and a moderate success but it will be remembered for the follies surrounding it.

4. The sport loses several iconic figures



MMA is a sport full of conflict but it really is a tight-knit community and sadly there were many occasions fight fans were in a state of mourning. Kevin Randleman, Ryan Jimmo, Josh Samman and Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson all died in 2016.



3. Rousey's return a short-lived one



A wild year in MMA culminated in Ronda Rousey returning to competition after a 13-month layoff. She essentially went into hiding after Holly Holm knocked her out at UFC 193 and her comeback attempt ended with her dazed and bloody yet again. Amanda Nunes annihilated Rousey in 48 seconds at UFC 207 and in all likelihood ended Rousey's fighting career in the process.

2. McGregor stardom, buoyed by Diaz rivalry, takes on life of its own

There has never been a UFC star like Conor McGregor. He entered the year coming off a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title. The UFC scheduled a superfight between him and then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 only the Brazilian broke his foot and withdrew from the event. The UFC scrambled to find an opponent for McGregor and they landed on Nate Diaz. The rivalry between Diaz and McGregor exceeded anything the UFC could've anticipated. UFC 196 pulled huge pay-per-view numbers and Diaz pulled off an upset. Their rematch was originally scheduled to headline UFC 200 but McGregor feuded with the promotion.

The fight eventually took place at UFC 202 and it reportedly broke the company's PPV record. McGregor avenged his loss in a classic five-round tilt and in McGregor's next fight he made history by finishing Eddie Alvarez and becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC championship belts simultaneously.

1. UFC purchased by WME-IMG for $4 billion



In a year chock full of storylines, none were as big as this one because it will change the face of the sport. The giant $4 billion price tag caused many fighters to reassess their situations--it spurred the MMAAA--and WME-IMG began cutting costs soon after the purchase since the new ownership has a massive debt to pay off. This is going to impact how the UFC conducts its business.

With the Fertitta brothers no longer around, Joe Silva moving on and the UFC parting ways with play-by-play man Mike Godberg, there are copious question marks heading into 2017.

