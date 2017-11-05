Twitter Reaction: GSP wins middleweight title in stunning fashion

Georges St-Pierre, below, of Canada, fights England's Michael Bisping during a middleweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 217 early Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. St-Pierre won the fight. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Wow.

Georges St-Pierre was bloody, and appeared to be tiring, when he knocked Michael Bisping to the canvas at UFC 217. The Canadian finished the fight with a series of punches followed by a rear naked choke, to become middleweight champion in his return to the octagon.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

More from Sportsnet
GSP defeats Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win middleweight title
Associated Press
Former NFL star Greg Hardy earns knockout victory in MMA debut
Mike Johnston