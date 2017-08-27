Twitter Reaction: Mayweather stops McGregor, moves to 50-0

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, embraces Conor McGregor after a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Well, that was something.

Conor McGregor started strong but faded and Floyd Mayweather Jr. took over to move to 50-0 as a professional.

The highly watched spectacle caught the eyes of many on social media.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big fight.

The excitement was palpable before the opening bell:

Words could not describe the anticipation:

A lot of eyes were on the fight, and also the ring girls.

When it was all said and done however, Mayweather reigned supreme.

More from Sportsnet
Floyd Mayweather Jr. TKOs Conor McGregor in 10th round
Associated Press
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor results, analysis, video, reaction
Mike Johnston