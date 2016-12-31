Twitter reaction: Ronda Rousey embarrassed by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey stands in the cage in shock after Amanda Nunes stopped her at UFC 207. (John Locher/AP)

Ronda Rousey finished eight opponents in less than one minute. At UFC 207, she got a taste of her own medicine courtesy of Amanda Nunes.

Nunes finished Rousey via standing TKO in just 48 seconds, landing 27 significant strikes in quick succession. Rousey’s disclosed purse was $3 million. It tied Conor McGregor’s record for highest in UFC history and worked out to $62,500 for every second she was in there against Nunes.

RELATED: UFC 207 results, analysis, video, stats, reaction

Rousey’s striking deficiency was exploited by Holly Holm last year and those same deficiencies were present on Friday night. Many, including Nunes, feel this was the last time we’ll see Rousey compete in mixed martial arts. UFC president Dana White said on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show he saw fans crying as they left the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It's undeniable what Rousey has done for women's MMA, but the way she handled her loss to Holm and her refusal to do media in the lead-up to her bout with Nunes rubbed hardcore and casual fans the wrong way.

The social media reaction to the UFC 207 main event reflected the type of polarizing figure Rousey has become.

Many MMA fans tweeted words of support for Rousey. Others were not so nice.

UFC 207 results, analysis, video, stats, reaction

Ronda Rousey stopped by Amanda Nunes just 48 seconds into UFC comeback