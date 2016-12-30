UFC 207 predictions panel: Does Rousey still have the magic?

The past 13 months, ever since Ronda Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193, have without a doubt been the wildest in mixed martial arts history.

In 2016, we saw the UFC change ownership out of the cage and nine titles change hands in the cage. Two more titles can change hands at UFC 207, which is headlined by Rousey’s return.

It’s unfortunate that a rematch between Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum was pulled from the card, but with the help of Sportsnet MMA contributor James Lynch and Sportsnet Stats editorial coordinator Brandon Pollack, we predict what will happen in the three featured bouts at UFC 207

Here we go…

AMANDA NUNES VS. RONDA ROUSEY

Johnston: Rousey by submission. If Rousey gets back to basics, she's absolutely capable of getting her belt back. No one can hang with Rousey on the ground and if they lock up Nunes is going for a ride. If Rousey tries to strike with Nunes it won't end well for her.

Lynch: Nunes by TKO. With Rousey's layoff and refusal to switch camps, it's hard not to go with the current UFC women's bantamweight champion. Expect Nunes to pick apart Rousey with her boxing and earn a stoppage victory early in the fight.

Pollack: Nunes by KO. I’m not 100 per cent convinced the Rousey we will see on Friday will be the Rousey of old. A year is a long time to be away from MMA and coming off the most devastating loss of your career only makes things more difficult. This matchup comes down to how mentally strong Rousey is because if she’s not ready "The Lioness" will eat her alive.

DOMINICK CRUZ VS. CODY GARBRANDT

Johnston: Cruz by TKO. Cruz is a master of avoiding power strikes and Garbrandt's best chance of winning this fight is to land a KO shot. The biggest difference technically is Cruz's footwork and the way in which he disguises his double- and single-leg takedowns. Cruz has played Garbrandt like a fiddle during the pre-fight promotion of UFC 207 and chances are he'll do that in the cage too.

Lynch: Cruz by decision. Cruz's superior head movement and technical striking will be too much for the power puncher Garbrandt. While things could get interesting in the early going, I expect the champ to frustrate the Team Alpha Male product for five rounds.

Pollack: Cruz by decision. If not for injuries over the last few years, Cruz would hands down be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. Cruz is 22-1 with his lone loss coming in 2007. Cruz, one of the smartest fighters in the game, should be able to outmanoeuvre his opponent for five rounds.

TJ DILLASHAW VS. JOHN LINEKER

Johnston: Dillashaw by decision. Just like Cruz will do in the main event, Dillashaw will play the matador. Staying on the outside and utilizing his kicks will be key. Dillashaw throws a sneaky head kick but Lineker can take a shot as well as anyone in the lower weight classes so if Dillashaw wins it'll probably be a three-round decision.

Lynch: Dillashaw by decision. Dillashaw being the more technical fighter will pay dividends in this matchup. The former champion will be a step ahead of Lineker in the striking department and earn another impressive win.

Pollack: Dillashaw by TKO. After beating Renan Barao for the title in 2014, Dillashaw looked like a newer, healthier version of Cruz. His footwork was on point with no opponent seemingly able to come close. Then Cruz returned from injury, quickly won back his title and left Dillashaw clawing his way back to the top.