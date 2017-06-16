UFC legend Matt Hughes seriously injured after car collides with train

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was airlifted to a hospital after being seriously injured when his pickup truck collided with a train in rural Illinois Friday.

According to the State Journal-Register, Illinois State Police said Hughes was crossing railroad tracks in Raymond, Ill., in his truck directly in front of a train, which struck the passenger side of Hughes’s vehicle. Police added the crossing was only marked with a sign.

“The HSHS St. John’s Regional Trauma Team stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery,” a statement from the hospital read. “Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers.”

UFC president Dana White, a longtime promoter and friend of Hughes, informed ESPN’s Brett Okamoto he has been in contact with the Hughes family.

“Apparently he has head trauma,” White said. “His family is travelling to him now.”

The UFC Hall of Famer competed in mixed martial arts from 1998 to 2011. The 43-year-old is considered one of the greatest welterweights in the sport’s history.