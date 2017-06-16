UFC legend Matt Hughes seriously injured after car collides with train

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes was airlifted to a hospital after being seriously injured when his pickup truck collided with a train in rural Illinois Friday.
According to the State Journal-Register, Illinois State Police said Hughes was crossing railroad tracks in Raymond, Ill., in his truck directly in front of a train, which struck the passenger side of Hughes’s vehicle. Police added the crossing was only marked with a sign.
“The HSHS St. John’s Regional Trauma Team stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery,” a statement from the hospital read. “Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers.”