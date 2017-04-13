UFC roundup: Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia headlines Singapore event

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will look to snap a three-fight losing streak when she headlines a UFC Fight Night event in Singapore against Bethe Correia. The June 17 bout was announced by the UFC Wednesday.

Holm has dropped three straight after beginning her professional mixed martial arts career 10-0, including her November 2015 knockout win over Ronda Rousey to win the title. She was submitted by Miesha Tate at UFC 196 then lost a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko 4 1/2 months later. At UFC 208 in March she lost to Germaine de Randamie via controversial unanimous decision for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship. Holm’s bout with Correia will take place in the bantamweight division.

Correia is coming off a majority draw against Marion Reneau in March.

Other bouts currently scheduled to take place on the card include: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington, Jon Tuck vs. Takanori Gomi, Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura, Kwan Ho Kwak vs. Russell Doane, Justin Scoggins vs. Ulka Sasaki and Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris.

UFC 211 fight card finalized

The first three pay-per-view events of 2017 have left a sour taste in the mouths of MMA fans. UFC 208 was one of the worst cards the promotion has put on in years, UFC 209 was marred with a lacklustre main event and an anticipated co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was cancelled.

Then, this past weekend at UFC 210, we saw controversy in the co-main event and a headliner that featured the most feared striker in MMA attempt to out-wrestle an Olympic wrestler.

On the bright side, it doesn’t look like there’s any chance UFC 211 is going to disappoint.

Stipe Miocic will have a chance to avenge a loss when he looks to defend his heavyweight belt against Junior Dos Santos in the main event, plus strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk meets Jessica Andrade in a battle of talented strikers.

The card takes place May 13 in Dallas. The rest of the fight card has been finalized and looks as follows.

MAIN CARD

-- Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos – for heavyweight title

-- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title

-- Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

-- Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez

-- Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

PRELIMINARY CARD

-- Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

-- Jason Knight vs. Chas Skelly

-- David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko

-- Marco Polo Reyes vs. James Vick

-- Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey

-- Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez

Silva's next opponent unknown

With the news that rising middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has been notified of a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, Anderson Silva has been left without an opponent for UFC 212. Gastelum was found with marijuana metabolites in his system from an in-competition drug screening during his March 11 bout with Vitor Belfort in Fortaleza, Brazil.

There was a report that surfaced earlier this week that a Silva-Belfort matchup was in the works but Silva said at a press conference Tuesday he didn't want to fight Belfort. However, he did mention a rematch with Nick Diaz would pique his interest, or a matchup with current top contender Yoel Romero.