UFC roundup: Rafael dos Anjos leaving lightweight division

Rafael dos Anjos, like so many fighters these days, is tired of cutting weight. The former UFC lightweight champion announced Friday he has decided to test the waters at welterweight.

Dos Anjos went 0-2 in 2016. He lost his 155-pound title in July when he was knocked out by Eddie Alvarez then lost a unanimous decision to Tony Ferguson in November.

Donald Cerrone, who was finished by dos Anjos in 66 seconds just 13 months ago, made the move up to the 170-pound division last year and has looked better than ever with stoppage wins over Alex Oliveira, Patrick Cote, Rick Story and Matt Brown. Cerrone, currently the No. 5-ranked welterweight contender, said his cut to 155 pounds depleted his gas tank and durability.

Dos Anjos, 32, also holds dominant victories over Nate Diaz and Benson Henderson, both of whom have had moderate success at welterweight in their respective careers.

At just 5-foot-8 the Brazilian will be one of the smallest welterweights in the UFC.

Here are some other notable headlines from the world of MMA…

Hunt accepts UFC 209 fight with Overeem

Mark Hunt said he was done with the UFC after it was revealed his UFC 200 opponent, Brock Lesnar, tested positive for banned substances but he is set to return to action in March 4 against fellow Pride and K-1 veteran Alistair Overeem in a rematch nearly nine years in the making. Overeem submitted Hunt in 71 seconds back in 2008 at DREAM 5.

Hunt, who has had several opponents fail drug tests throughout his career, had been feuding with the UFC ever since the Lesnar news.

“These guys are cheating and they should be in court for it,” Hunt said back in July. “[They should] lose all of their money if they're cheating, because if I die in there, who's going to look after my family? That's corrupt [expletive], man. These [expletives] should be penalized hard. Dirty, scummy, cheating scum."

Hunt said recently he wouldn't fight again until the UFC put a clause in his contract that would see him get his opponent’s entire purse if they failed a drug test. He quickly ended up retracting the demand when it was clear the UFC wouldn’t adhere to it.

"Think it from my position, I had no other option [than to accept the fight],” Hunt told New Zealand’s Stuff. “I can't work anywhere else so what am I supposed to do? Let my family starve?”

A heavyweight bout between Todd Duffee and Mark Godbeer is also scheduled to take place at UFC 209, as is a featherweight tilt between ranked 145-pound contenders Darren Elkins (No. 12) and Mirsad Bektic (No. 13).

Shogun vs. Villante added to UFC Fortaleza

Former light-heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua will look to extend his winning streak to three when he faces Gian Villante on March 11. Villante, known for his fan-friendly brawling style, is coming off a knockout of Saparbek Safarov in December. The main event features a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Vitor Belfort.

Velasquez undergoes back surgery

Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez underwent successful back surgery Wednesday.

“It was a minor surgery so he was walking right away,” Velasquez’s trainer, Javier Mendez, told MMAFighting. “Only thing he has to do is wait until the incision heals before he can start working out. [It will take] about one month or less for the cut to heal."

Velasquez had been scheduled to fight Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207 in Las Vegas last month, however the Nevada State Athletic Commission did not clear him after Velasquez claimed prior to the fight that he would require back surgery after the bout.