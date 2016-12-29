UFC year-end awards: Best submissions of 2016

There weren’t as many highlight-reel submissions in 2016 compared to previous years but several of the most high-profile UFC fights ended with a tap or a nap.

Here are our choices for the best UFC submissions of the year.

WINNER: Nate Diaz def. Conor McGregor

Rear-naked chokes are common in mixed martial arts but Diaz’s stoppage win over McGregor at UFC 196 was a perfect example of a true MMA submission. It was the culmination of a beautiful chain-submission attack from Diaz that began when McGregor shot in for a takedown after being peppered with punches in the second round.

Diaz first attempted a high-elbow guillotine from an odd, modified half-guard position. McGregor flopped to his back using an escape technique that worked in his fight with Chad Mendes at UFC 189 but Diaz's control on the ground was masterful. Diaz went into a modified mount, stayed patient and transitioned to full mount where he began throwing punches. McGregor turned to avoid the punches but Diaz flattened the Irishman with hip pressure out from back mount and began sinking the fight-ending choke in. The pièce de résistance, however, was when Diaz threw a left hand to McGregor's chin that positioned McGregor's head where Diaz needed it to be to complete the choke. McGregor tapped immediately.

A beautiful MMA submission.

Check out the Gracie Breakdown Rener Gracie and UFC featherweight Brian Ortega did.

Honourable mention: Miesha Tate def. Holly Holm

Down on all scorecards heading into the fifth round in the UFC 196 co-main event, Tate needed a finish if she wanted to complete her ultimate goal and become a UFC champion. With two minutes remaining in the fight Tate dragged Holm to the mat and took her back. Holm was unable to shake off her opponent and Tate sunk in a rear-naked choke. Holm refused to tap but went unconscious.

Honourable mention: Ben Rothwell def. Josh Barnett

From a technical standpoint, Rothwell's gogo choke of Barnett was perhaps the best of 2016. The fact he did it over an all-time great MMA grappler in Barnett, who had never been tapped due to a submission in MMA, made it all the more impressive.