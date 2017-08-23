Conor McGregor confronted by Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
McGregor hired Malignaggi earlier in the summer to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Things started to get tense between the two when photos of their sparring sessions were leaked online. The bad blood intensified when the UFC released footage of McGregor “knocking down” the former WBA champion.
Malignaggi decided to end his tenure with McGregor’s camp after the footage was posted and took to Twitter to show his disappointment with the team.
Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn't true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm
Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 unblemished record against UFC star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing match. Watch it live on Sportsnet Pay-Per-View Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET.