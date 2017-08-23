Conor McGregor confronted by Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas

The “money fight” is on Saturday, but Conor McGregor nearly got into a different altercation Tuesday in Las Vegas.

During his official fight week arrival, the UFC lightweight champion was confronted by Paulie Malignaggi. The former boxer, who will be providing commentary on the fight for Showtime Sports, has been vocal about his heavily publicized sparring sessions with McGregor and his frustration was on display.

McGregor hired Malignaggi earlier in the summer to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Things started to get tense between the two when photos of their sparring sessions were leaked online. The bad blood intensified when the UFC released footage of McGregor “knocking down” the former WBA champion.

Malignaggi decided to end his tenure with McGregor’s camp after the footage was posted and took to Twitter to show his disappointment with the team.

Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn't true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

The @ufc PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I actually beat his ass, 24 hrsoff a flight 2 lol, which is why Im saying post the vid, I try not 2 be petty but seems it's late 4 that now. https://t.co/vSE2Iw4ffM — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017