Conor McGregor confronted by Paulie Malignaggi in Las Vegas

Stephen Brunt joined Tim & Sid from Las Vegas to talk about the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, which is finally less than a week away.

The “money fight” is on Saturday, but Conor McGregor nearly got into a different altercation Tuesday in Las Vegas.

During his official fight week arrival, the UFC lightweight champion was confronted by Paulie Malignaggi. The former boxer, who will be providing commentary on the fight for Showtime Sports, has been vocal about his heavily publicized sparring sessions with McGregor and his frustration was on display.

McGregor hired Malignaggi earlier in the summer to help him prepare for his Aug. 26 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Things started to get tense between the two when photos of their sparring sessions were leaked online. The bad blood intensified when the UFC released footage of McGregor “knocking down” the former WBA champion.

Malignaggi decided to end his tenure with McGregor’s camp after the footage was posted and took to Twitter to show his disappointment with the team.

