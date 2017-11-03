Georges St-Pierre returns to Octagon in pick’em match on UFC 217 odds

Georges St-Pierre will be looking for a 13th straight victory when he makes his long-awaited return to action on Saturday, taking on UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping at -115 on the UFC 217 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

St-Pierre left the UFC four years ago while at the top of his game following nine successful defences of his UFC welterweight crown, and takes a professional MMA record of 25-2 into Saturday night’s main event matchup at Madison Square Garden.

St-Pierre was left bruised and bloody in his final octagon appearance before stepping away from the UFC, a split decision victory over Johny Hendricks as -250 chalk at UFC 167, ending a stretch of six straight unanimous decision wins. GSP has also demonstrated the ability to finish opponents, including a pair of TKO wins and one submission victory during his current win streak.

However, GSP’s two career losses have both come in title fights. The 36-year-old Montreal native suffered a stunning first-round loss by submission to Matt Hughes as a +275 underdog in his first bid for the UFC welterweight belt at UFC 50, and saw his first reign as UFC welterweight champion quickly ended at UFC 69 with a first-round TKO loss to Matt Serra as a massive -1300 favourite.

Bisping has also moved to -115 odds for Saturday in the second defence of his UFC middleweight title. The native of Manchester, England shocked the MMA world with a first-round KO victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 as a +575 underdog.

The 38-year-old is also enjoying his longest winning streak since joining the UFC in 2006, with victories in his past five octagon appearances, getting the nod from the judges on four occasions including a unanimous decision win over Dan Henderson as -240 chalk at UFC 204.

Two other championship bouts are on the card in the Big Apple on Saturday night. Cody Garbrandt has emerged as a strong -185 favourite on the UFC 217 odds over The Ultimate Fighter rival TJ Dillashaw in the first defence of his UFC bantamweight crown, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to improve her unblemished pro record to 15-0 as she defends her women’s strawweight title against Rose Namajunas as heavy -600 chalk.

Dillashaw is pegged as a +150 underdog in his bid to reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt he previously won with a shocking fifth-round TKO win over the legendary Renan Barao as a heavy +525 underdog at UFC 173, while Namajunas will have an eye on recording a sixth career win by submission when she enters the cage as a +400 underdog.