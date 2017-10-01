You’ve said you won’t fight Conor McGregor, is that right?

No, I never said that. I just said right now I’m fighting Michael Bisping. Conor is competing in a different division than me. I’m not gonna try to talk my way to a fight against a guy who’s competing in a lower weight class division than me. If it happens, it happens. But right now, I’m focusing on Bisping.

What will your fight day look like?

I wake up whenever I want to wake up, maybe around 10 or 11 because I fight at night. Then I go eat. Then I take a walk in the octagon. Then I might go see some of my [physical] therapists if I feel like they need to activate the muscles and stuff. Then I might go take a nap or something. Then I wake up, I eat again. Relax, maybe eat again and then go to the fight.

What do you eat?

Depends on the time. I eat something that is light: fish, rice, things like that. I used to eat a lot of pasta but I was told it was not a good idea. It makes you heavy. I try to not eat something that is very heavy.

Do you picture your opponent, visualize what you’re going to do?

I visualize my opponent in different scenarios, all scenarios possible. Sometimes it is good and when it is negative I try to force myself to finish in a good positive way, my imagery.

Are you going to win this fight?

Yes. There’s no doubt in my mind I’m going to win the fight.

How will it happen?

It’s going to happen by finishing either by knockout or submission, and there’s gonna be a new UFC middleweight champion: Georges “Rush” St-Pierre. [He cups his hands over his mouth and imitates a cheering crowd.] Aaaah!