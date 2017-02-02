Watch: Alesssandro Ricci ready to show his talents at UFC Halifax

Canadian lightweight Alesssandro Ricci. (Peter Turchet/CP via Casino Rama)

Canadian lightweight Alesssandro Ricci is preparing for his upcoming fight against fellow talented striker Paul Felder at the Feb. 19 UFC Fight Night event in Halifax.

Watch below as the 34-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native discusses why he doesn’t go by the name “Alex” anymore, how he ended up working with Frank Mir’s boxing coach Angelo Reyes in Las Vegas for this training camp, and his 2016 UFC debut. Ricci (10-4) also talks about training with UFC lightweight Kevin Lee for this camp and he explains why he didn’t fight at UFC 206 in Toronto this past December.

