Watch: Countdown to Bellator NYC and Bellator 180

Wanderlei Silva, left, and Chael Sonnen, right, developed a heated rivalry but never fought when the two were in the UFC. (AP photos)

Bellator MMA is set for its return to pay-per-view Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York with a card fight fans are looking forward to watching.

The PPV card is being referred to as Bellator NYC. It features a grudge match, a heavyweight legend, two current champions and a highly-touted prospect.

— Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva
— Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione
— Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus
— Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin
— Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman

There is also a televised card that will serve as Bellator 180 and it features a light-heavyweight title fight between former UFC rivals, a rising Irish star and a women’s boxing star making her Bellator debut.

— Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader
— James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida
— Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone
— Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger

Bellator 180 Preliminary Card
— Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali
— Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina
— John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna
— Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva
— Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb

More from Sportsnet
Bellator MMA signs Mike Goldberg, Mauro Ranallo to broadcasting deals
Mike Johnston
Can Conor McGregor knock out Floyd Mayweather?
Sportsnet Staff