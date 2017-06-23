Watch: Countdown to Bellator NYC and Bellator 180

Bellator MMA is set for its return to pay-per-view Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York with a card fight fans are looking forward to watching.

The PPV card is being referred to as Bellator NYC. It features a grudge match, a heavyweight legend, two current champions and a highly-touted prospect.

— Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva

— Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

— Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus

— Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin

— Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman

There is also a televised card that will serve as Bellator 180 and it features a light-heavyweight title fight between former UFC rivals, a rising Irish star and a women’s boxing star making her Bellator debut.

— Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader

— James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida

— Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone

— Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger

Bellator 180 Preliminary Card

— Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

— Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina

— John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna

— Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva

— Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb