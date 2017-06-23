Watch: Countdown to Bellator NYC and Bellator 180

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bellator MMA is set for its return to pay-per-view Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York with a card fight fans are looking forward to watching.
The PPV card is being referred to as Bellator NYC. It features a grudge match, a heavyweight legend, two current champions and a highly-touted prospect.
— Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva
— Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione
— Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus
— Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin
— Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman
There is also a televised card that will serve as Bellator 180 and it features a light-heavyweight title fight between former UFC rivals, a rising Irish star and a women’s boxing star making her Bellator debut.
— Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader
— James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida
— Neiman Gracie vs. Dave Marfone
— Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger
Bellator 180 Preliminary Card
— Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali
— Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina
— John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna
— Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva
— Bradley Desir vs. Nate Grebb