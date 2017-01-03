Carey Price, Milos Raonic named to Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Canadian superstar athletes Carey Price and Milos Raonic have been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list.

In order to make the cut, Forbes states, a person within the sports industry must “flex either brawn, brains or both to be game changers on and off the field.”

Forbes cited Price’s Olympic and NHL accomplishments in addition to his endorsement deal with Under Armour as reasons why the 29-year-old Montreal Canadiens goalie made the cut.

Raonic, 26, on the other hand made the cut because of his partnerships with New Balance and Rolex as well as the spectacular 2016 campaign he had that saw him reach the Wimbledon final and end the year as the No. 3 ranked player in the world.

Price and Raonic aren’t the only athletes with a Canadian connection on the list, as soccer star Sydney Leroux also made the cut. The 26-year-old was born in Surrey, B.C., but is a dual citizen and has chosen to represent the United States in international competition.

The 30 individuals that were selected were chosen in part by Houston Rockets all-star guard James Harden and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Of the big four North American sports, the NFL is best represented with three athletes in Odell Beckham Jr. (24), Martellus Bennett (29), and Von Miller (27). Price is joined by Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (28), as the only NHL players on the list. MLB and the NBA have new Boston Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts (24), and Chris Sale (27), and Draymond Green (26), and Kyrie Irving (24).