When you look around the sporting world, it really is amazing what you see. These are the best photos in sports from October 2017.
Lite from above
Aaron Rodgers threw three TDs in a Week 5 win in Dallas. The next game saw the Vikings snap Green Bay's three-game winning streak — and Rodgers' collar bone.
Meshing around
Egyptian keeper Essam El Hadary, 44, celebrates after a 2-1 victory over Congo. The win earned Egypt its first World Cup berth since 1990.
Dark Horse
Craig Williams rides Nozomi to second place in Race 8 at the TAB Cranbourne Cup in Cranbourne, Australia.
Wind in their sails
No regatta in the world has more competitors than the Barcolana Regatta in Italy's Gulf of Trieste.
Eyes on the prize
Carolina's Josh Jooris, Toronto's Nazem Kadri and everyone else on the ice have one focus.
Golden Boy
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball takes a break to contemplate a game against the Suns. He finished one assist shy of a triple-double.
Stuck in the mud
Riders make their way up a sand dune — with varying levels of success — during Day 2 of the 2017 HydroGarden Weston Beach Race in Weston-Super-Mare, England.
Where there's smoke, there's tires
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas burns rubber during a practice lap ahead of the F1 United States GP. Bottas finished fifth.
The Finer Points
Cubs second baseman Javier Baez scolds Yasiel Puig of the Dodgers after tagging him out in the top of the ninth in Game 3 of the NLCS.
Photo Credits

Bob Frid/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Tom Pennington/Getty Images; Fared Kotb/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images; Michael Dodge/Getty Images; Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images; Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images; Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Michael Steele/Getty Images; Clive Rose/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Design by Drew Lesiuczok

BIG READ

Big Read: Why Victor Vazquez is like no player in Toronto FC history

Kristina Rutherford

As the club begins its quest for the MLS Cup, it will count on the vision, playmaking and experience of the Spanish midfielder to put it over the top.

BIG READ

Big Read: What the Maple Leafs risked by drafting William Nylander

Gare Joyce

This exclusive excerpt from the forthcoming book 'Young Leafs' outlines the biggest concern NHL teams had about drafting the young Swede — his NHL pedigree.