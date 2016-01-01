I hear you had a month off after the Games and you did no exercise?

Actually no exercise. Except for Nike running club.



Did you eat whatever you wanted?

Yes. Burgers, full-fat cream cheese, bacon, mimosas.



What’s your diet like when it’s regimented?

I don’t know if clean is the right word, but I kind take out all the junk, all the crap. I have a sweet tooth and I love chips. Sweet and salty are my weaknesses, so it’s really hard, the transition is difficult. You make that transition around April. I know where I can cheat up until then, but after April it’s pretty strict. I still have carbs—I eat pasta, I eat bread.





What do you do when you get a craving but you’re days away from a big race?

I have a cookie.



That’s the only correct answer. Thank you.

Yes, we’re all human! My nutritionist basically said, “I don’t expect you to be super strict and count calories.” If I have a craving for a cookie, I’m just gonna have a cookie and get it over with. I keep dark chocolate in the house. That usually curbs the craving quite quickly. I’m not a fan but it helps. I’m a dessert person. I have dessert after lunch and dinner. It happens. But in the season that’s a no-no. I can’t do it every night, so sometimes a piece of dark chocolate does the trick. It’s sweetness but it’s so disgusting that one is enough.



You won’t slam the whole bar?

No. I promise.



At what point when you were a kid did you realize you were fast?

I used to play soccer, that’s how I knew I could run. I would outrun the boys, outrun the ball on the field. I had a lot of success at home in the small community, like in the county. I didn’t know if that was going to translate in bigger places, but I had Olympic dreams right from the get-go.