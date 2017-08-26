Have your say: Who wins Mayweather-McGregor showdown?

The promotion and talk is over. The weigh-ins are officially done. Now, all that’s left is the much-anticipated fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face off against Conor McGregor in the boxing ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor on Sportsnet PPV Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 unblemished record against UFC star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing match. Watch it live on Sportsnet Pay-Per-View Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

To get you ready, here’s a quick Tale of the Tape for each fighter, followed by a poll that allows you to offer your opinion.

Mayweather

Mayweather is looking to improve his record to 50-0 in what he says will be the final fight of his career. A victory on Saturday would see him eclipse Rocky Marciano’s vaunted 49-0 professional mark. Mayweather’s last fight was nearly two years ago when he defeated Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015.

McGregor

Saturday is the UFC fighter’s first foray into the boxing world. Because of that, it’s safe to say that if McGregor beats Mayweather, it would be one of the greatest sporting upsets of recent memory, if not ever.

Now it’s your turn. What do you think the outcome of the fight will be? Cast your vote below.