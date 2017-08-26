Have your say: Who wins Mayweather-McGregor showdown?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 unblemished record against UFC star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing match. Watch it live on Sportsnet Pay-Per-View Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET.
To get you ready, here’s a quick Tale of the Tape for each fighter, followed by a poll that allows you to offer your opinion.
Mayweather
Mayweather is looking to improve his record to 50-0 in what he says will be the final fight of his career. A victory on Saturday would see him eclipse Rocky Marciano’s vaunted 49-0 professional mark. Mayweather’s last fight was nearly two years ago when he defeated Andre Berto on Sept. 12, 2015.
McGregor
Saturday is the UFC fighter’s first foray into the boxing world. Because of that, it’s safe to say that if McGregor beats Mayweather, it would be one of the greatest sporting upsets of recent memory, if not ever.
