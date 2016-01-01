This was the seventh inning of the Blue Jays-Astros game. There was a foul pop-up and it kept drifting and drifting and it was going toward the visitors’ dugout. Russell Martin—he’s known for really chasing balls down with reckless abandon—started in a dead sprint and then appeared to slow down when he sensed the dugout approaching. He took a look, reached over and made an incredible catch.

You can see right beside him is Astros catcher Evan Gattis. He’s watching Martin make this great catch and he’s right beside him there, probably a little green with envy. Martin teetered—he was on the railing, he almost went over it. If he had gone over the railing he would have been out of play.

I knew it was a great moment. It was on all the highlight reels. It garnered a lot of attention.

I was elevated. I was on the fourth level, actually. That’s probably the best angle to capture that moment. I guess I was in the right place at the right time. —As told to Kristina Rutherford