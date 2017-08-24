Watch: Mayweather, McGregor entourages nearly come to blows

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 unblemished record against UFC star Conor McGregor in a sanctioned boxing match. Watch it live on Sportsnet Pay-Per-View Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET.
During a recent media event in front of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to promote the fight, McGregor’s camp got into a scuffle and nearly came to blows with Mayweather’s ‘Money Team.’
“You in our country,” Mayweather was seen yelling.
From hip-hop right down to boxing, you can always depend on entourages to really escalate beefs.