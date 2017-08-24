Watch: Mayweather, McGregor entourages nearly come to blows

Do Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor really, truly hate each other? That’s up for debate.

With all the dollars being poured into their boxing match this Saturday, one could make the argument that they’re just being good businessmen by maintaining a public dislike for each other.

But when it comes down to the fighters’ entourages, there might be genuine hate and that looked evident in the latest episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded.

During a recent media event in front of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to promote the fight, McGregor’s camp got into a scuffle and nearly came to blows with Mayweather’s ‘Money Team.’

“You in our country,” Mayweather was seen yelling.

From hip-hop right down to boxing, you can always depend on entourages to really escalate beefs.

Also in the video, McGregor is confronted by former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, who had some choice words for the UFC Fighter.

WARNING: The video below contains some strong language that may be offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.