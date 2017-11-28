2 Russian athletes disqualified from Olympics for doping

In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2008, file photo, Russia's Yuliya Chermoshanskaya, right, Yulia Gushchina, second left, Evgeniya Polyakova, left, and Aleksandra Fedoriva, second right, celebrate winning the gold in the women's 4x100-meter relay final at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Russia was stripped of a relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, after Chermoshanskaya tested positive for steroids in a reanalysis of her doping samples. (Thomas Kienzle, File/AP)

MOSCOW — The Russian track and field federation says two more of its athletes have been disqualified from the Olympics for doping.

The federation says relay medallist Yulia Gushchina and long jumper Anna Nazarova were caught when their samples from the 2012 Olympics were retested.

Gushchina had already been stripped of one gold and two silver relay medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics because various teammates were banned for doping offences.

Nazarova finished fifth in the long jump.

More than 100 athletes have been disqualified from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics since the International Olympic Committee launched a wave of retests last year.

Track and field has been the sport worst affected, and Russia has been the country with the most doping cases.

More from Sportsnet
Russia wants St. Petersburg to host Euro 2020 opening game
Associated Press
As 4 more Russians banned, Olympic leader Bach warns critics
Associated Press