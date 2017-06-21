Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 Russian runners get 4-year bans for doping at the Olympics
Russia's Anastasia Kapachinskaya blows a kiss after a Women's 200m heat during the European Athletics Championships, in Barcelona, Spain. Fourteen Russian athletes who competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including 10 medalists and 2012 high jump champion Anna Chicherova, tested positive in the reanalysis of their doping samples, state television reported Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Silver medal winners whose doping retests reportedly came back positive are javelin thrower Maria Abakumova, 4x400 relay runners Anastasia Kapachinskaya and Tatiana Firova and weightlifter Maria Shainova, the report said.(Anja Niedringhaus/AP)
MOSCOW — The Russian track federation says three of its runners have been handed 4-year doping bans after steroids were found during retesting of their Olympic samples.
Anastasia Kapachinskaya, who had already been stripped of her 4×400-meter relay Olympic silver from 2008, has had her results since then officially annulled. American runner Francena McCorory is set to inherit Kapachinskaya’s 400 bronze from the 2011 world championships.
Denis Alekseev, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist in the 4×400 relay, and distance runner Inga Abitova, were also banned. Abitova has also been banned previously.
The retesting program launched last year by the International Olympic Committee has caught more than 100 athletes, with Russians the largest group.