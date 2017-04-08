Alysha Newman sets new Canadian record in women’s pole vault

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Alysha Newman broke her own mark to set a new Canadian record in women’s pole vault on Saturday.

The 22-year-old cleared 4.71 metres at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational at the University of Miami.

Newman set the previous national outdoor record in 2016 when she cleared 4.61 metres.

The Delaware, Ont., native also holds the Canadian women’s indoor pole vault record of 4.65 metres, which she set back in January.

She made her Olympic debuts at Rio 2016 and placed 17th.