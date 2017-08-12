Bolt injured in final 4×100 metre relay at world championships

Jamaica's Usain Bolt shouts as he prepares for his leg of a men's 4x100-meter relay first round heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Usain Bolt failed to make it to the finishing line in his last race.

The Jamaican great crumpled on the track with a left leg injury as he was chasing gold in the 4×100-meter relay at the world championships.

Instead, Britain upset the United States to take gold in 37.47 seconds. The Americans were .05 seconds behind. Japan took bronze in 38.04.

