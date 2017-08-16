Britain, US to duel in team track competition in London

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LONDON — Britain will take on the United States in a nine-event track competition at the Olympic Stadium next year.
Organizers say many leading athletes will take part in a competition called "The Meet," which will be "a blend of running, jumping, hurdles and relay events." They didn’t disclose specific names or the exact format for the meeting, which is scheduled for July 21.
The U.S. team won 10 golds and finished at the top of the medals table at the world championships, which took place this month at the Olympic Stadium. Britain was in sixth place, helped by four medals in the relays on the final two days.