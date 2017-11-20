Calgary commits more money to possible 2026 Winter Games bid

Calgary city council approved spending up to $2 million on more work towards a possible bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City administration said that if council didn’t vote for the funding, Calgary should stop pursuing a bid.

But only $1 million will be released until financial contributions to a bid from the provincial and federal governments are secured.

A project team of city staff and consultants took over the work of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee, which estimated the cost of hosting the Winter Games at $4.6 billion.

Calgary wants a deeper dive into five areas before it greenlights a bid: capital costs; security; operating costs; finances; financial guarantees.

The money approved Monday will be used to prepare Calgary to make a successful bid, if the city goes ahead with it, a report said.

City staff estimates a bid would cost between $25 million and $30 million.

Council also voted to explore venues outside of Calgary as a cost-saving measure, which could mean using Edmonton’s facilities or incorporating venues from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Council gave $5 million for CBEC to do its work, which came in $1.5 million under budget and those savings were passed onto the project team.

The International Olympic Committee will invite cities to bid in October, 2018. The deadline to submit a bid is January, 2019.