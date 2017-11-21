Calgary continue to build towards Olympic bid

Calgary has agreed to spend more money while it continues to ponder a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City council voted yesterday to spend up to two-million-dollars more on work towards a possible bid.

Calgary wants more information on five areas — capital costs, security, operating costs, finances and financial guarantees.

Only one-million dollars of what councillors approved will be released until it is known what the federal and provincial governments are willing to contribute to a bid.

Council wants that answer by early 2018.

The International Olympic Committee will invite cities to bid in October, 2018 and the deadline is January, 2019.

City staff estimate that a bid price tag would be between 25 and 30 million dollars.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

