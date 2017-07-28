Canada beats China to book spot in FIBA women’s U19 World Cup semis

A young fan waits for the arrival at Toronto's Pearson Airport for members of Canada's under-19 Basketball team (Chris Young/CP)

UDINE, Italy — Canada has clinched a spot in the semifinals of the FIBA women’s U19 World Cup.

Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., scored 21 points to lift the Canadians to a 68-65 victory over China in Friday’s quarter-finals. Hailey Brown of Hamilton grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Canadians will face Russia on Saturday.

China cut the Canadians’ 10-point lead to just two over the game’s final 30 seconds before Canada sealed the victory.

This will mark just the second tournament semifinal berth for Canada’s under-19 women’s team. In 2009, the squad finished fourth overall.

The win over China comes on the heels of the Canadian men’s team winning gold at its U19 World Cup in Cairo, the country’s first world basketball title in history.

Canada trailed China 21-10 after the first quarter but rallied to cut the deficit to 28-26 at the half.

