Canada beats U.S. to win women’s rugby Can-Am series title

Canada's women's rugby team celebrate a win. (Themba Hadebe/AP)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Magali Harvey scored two tries to lead Canada’s women’s rugby team to a 37-10 victory over the United States for the Can-Am series title.

Canada dispatched the U.S. Eagles 39-5 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Captain Kelly Russell, Julian Zussman and Harvey scored tries in the first half as Canada took a 17-0 lead before the break.

Emily Belchos and Elissa Alarie added second-half tries for the Canadians before Harvey struck again in the 77nd minute to seal the win.

Canada improved to 18-18-0 all-time against the U.S.

More from Sportsnet
Roughriders DB Tevaughn Campbell to try hand at rugby sevens
Canadian Press
Canada drawn with South Africa, Kenya, France at Hong Kong Sevens
Canadian Press