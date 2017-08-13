Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada downs Wales for second win at women’s rugby World Cup
Wales' Jess Kavanagh-Williams, centre, is tackled by Canada's Alex Tessier during the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup, Pool A match at UCD Billings Park, Dublin, Ireland, Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
DUBLIN – Magali Harvey sealed Canada’s second win of the women’s rugby World Cup with a late try as the Canadians downed Wales 15-0 on Sunday.
Harvey scored her first try of the game — and Canada’s second — in the 81st minute. The 26-year-old from Quebec City also scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute and converted on Lori Josephson’s 25th-minute try.
Canada, ranked third in the world, is hoping to improve on its second-place showing at the last World Cup in 2014, when it lost to England in the final.
The Canadians controlled the game against 10th-ranked Wales, taking possession over 70 per cent of the match.
Canada had 112 carries over gainline compared to just 30 for Wales.
The Canadian squad opened Pool A play at the World Cup with a 98-0 rout of Hong Kong earlier this week.