Canada falls to Germany in straight sets at FIVB World Grand Prix

RICHMOND, B.C. — Marie-Alex Belanger led the way with eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as Canada dropped a straight sets decision to Germany on Friday at the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix.

Germany took the match with scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 to open its Group 2 weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

On the strength of 12 kills and two blocks from captain Maren Froom, Germany was in control throughout the match, pushing its overall record to 6-1 in the World Grand Prix.

The Canadians saw their record drop to 2-5 in the tournament as they hosted their first-ever World Grand Prix match.

"It was exciting playing at home, but I think a few of us were a little bit nervous playing in Canada," said captain Lucy Charuk.

"It’s a new experience, but it’s great to be here and play in front of family and friends."

Germany’s sixth straight victory set a team record for consecutive wins in the World Grand Prix.

Canada will take on Peru in its next match on Saturday.