Canada loses to host Serbia for first World League loss of season

NOVI SAD, Serbia — Canada’s men’s team fell to hosts and 2016 champions Serbia 3-1 on Sunday in World League play.

The Canadians ended the opening weekend of the 2017 World League with two wins and one loss after losing to the Serbians 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25.

"I am satisfied with our overall performance in this tournament," said Canada’s coach Stephane Antiga. "Serbia played much better than yesterday (against Belgium), so we had a really difficult job. In the end, we have grown as a team and I expect us to be much better in the future matches."

In a tight four-set match, Canada had its bright spots — including a decisive third-set win — but couldn’t contain Serbian star spikers Aleksandar Atanasijevic and Marko Ivovic.

Canada had two consecutive aces early in the fourth by Graham Vigrass giving Canada an 8-5 advantage at the technical time out. But home-crowd favourite Serbia found its rhythm and quickly tied things 11-11.

Powerful spikes by Atanasijevic and Ivovic, coupled with unforced errors by Canada, allowed Serbia to claim the set, 25-20.

Ivovic finished the night with 16 points while Atanasijevic’s tally was 15. Stephen Maar contributed 16 points for Canada. Captain Gord Perrin and newcomer Sharone Vernon-Evans had 15 points each.

The Canadians now travels to Bulgaria to face Brazil, Bulgaria and Poland! The final weekend of group play will be held in Belgium the following week.