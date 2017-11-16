Canada opens Women’s Rugby League World Cup with loss to New Zealand

SYDNEY, Australia – Canada opened the Women’s Rugby League World Cup with a 50-4 loss to New Zealand on Thursday.

Back-rower Megan Pakulis scored Canada’s lone try.

Honey Hireme and Teuila Fotu-Moala scored two tries apiece for New Zealand. Atawhai Tupaea, Lilieta Maumau, Krystal Murray and Apii Nicholls-Pualau also had tries as the Ferns built a 16-4 lead by halftime and a 28-4 advantage after 55 minutes.

New Zealand scored four tries within an 11-minute span in the second half.

Canada plays Papua New Guinea on Nov. 19 and defending champion Australia on Nov 22. The other sides in the six-team women’s field are the Cook Islands and England. The top four will face off in the semifinals Nov. 26.

While many of the Canada Ravens have impressive rugby union credentials, they are new to the 13-woman code.