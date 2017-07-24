Canada upsets host Hungary in women’s water polo at aquatics world championships

Canada's women's water polo team is through to the semifinals at the world aquatic championships after a 6-4 win over host Hungary on Monday. (Szilard Koszticsak/AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada’s women’s water polo team is through to the semifinals at the world aquatic championships after a 6-4 win over host Hungary on Monday.

Monika Eggens of Maple Ridge, B.C., led the way for Canada with five goals. Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., added a sixth goal in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 4-4 at the half, but Canada shut out Hungary the rest of the way behind goaltender Jessica Gaudreault of Ottawa.

Canada will face Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday. Spain advanced with a 14-12 win over Greece on Monday.

Russia will take on the United States in the other semifinal.

Canada hasn’t won a medal in the event since finishing second in 2009 in Rome.

More from Sportsnet
Potential 2026 Olympic bid on Calgary city hall agenda
Canadian Press
Oleksiak fourth in fly, Peaty, Sjostrom highlight world championships
Associated Press