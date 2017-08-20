Canada’s Aaron Brown wins bronze at Diamond League event

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Toronto’s Aaron Brown ran a season best 20.30 seconds in the men’s 200-metre sprint on Sunday to take bronze in Diamond League competition.

Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev took gold in 20.17 seconds and Ameer Webb of the United States was second in 20.26.

Brown had been disqualified at the world championships for a lane violation.

Also on Sunday, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was fourth in the men’s 800 metres, finishing in 1:45.39, just 0.06 seconds out of a medal.

Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., was fifth in the men’s mile.

Michael Mason of New Westminster, B.C., was seventh in the high jump, clearing 2.20 metres.