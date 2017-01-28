Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in ski slopestyle at X Games

ASPEN, Colo. — Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand captured his first X Games medal on Saturday with a bronze in the men’s ski slopestyle.

The Quebec City native scored a 92.00 on his first run to hold onto third place. Norway’s Oystein Braaten won the event with a 94.33 on his second run and McRae Williams on the United States, took silver with a best run score of 93.33.

The 22-year-old Beaulieu-Marchand was coming off a third place finish at a Dew Tour event in Breckenridge, Colo., in December.

Beaulieu-Marchand has had a rough time at the Aspen X Games event in recent years, breaking his left collarbone just before last year’s competition and tearing his left ACL on the final jump of his second run in 2015.

His best finish at Aspen was in 2014 when he placed fifth.