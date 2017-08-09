Canada’s Brittany Crew finishes sixth in world championship shot put

LONDON — Canada’s Brittany Crew finished sixth in the women’s shot put in her world championship debut.

The 23-year-old of Toronto, the first Canadian woman to compete in a world shot put final, threw 18.21 metres.

Crew’s coach Richard Parkinson wasn’t in London Stadium for the historic moment, as he was quarantined in his room with the norovirus that has struck nine athletes and staff from the Canadian team.

China’s Gong Lijiao threw 19.94 metres for the victory.

Canada will have two men in Saturday’s 5,000-metre final. Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., ran the sixth fastest time in the heats in 13 minutes 22.97 seconds to clinch a spot, while Justyn Knight of Toronto ran 13:30.27 to qualify.

Ahmed was fourth in the event at the Rio Olympics, and eighth in the 10,000 metres here last week.

Genevieve Lalonde of Moncton, N.B., will race in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final, running the ninth fastest time in the heats of 9:31.81.