Canada’s Brown disqualified for lane violation in world 200 metres

LONDON – More bad luck for Canada at the world track and field championships.

Aaron Brown of Toronto won his heat in the 200 metres on Monday, only to be disqualified moments later for a lane violation.

Athletics Canada filed a protest to appeal the decision but it was rejected.

The 25-year-old crossed in a season’s best 20.08 seconds — what would have been the second fastest time on the night — and was all smiles when he went through the media interview area.

He learned moments later of the disqualification, for stepping on the inside line. Sprinters are disqualified if they touch a foot down once on the inside line of the bend.

Brown’s disqualification comes after the team lost Andre De Grasse and Derek Drouin to injury, and was struck by what’s believed to be the Norwalk virus.