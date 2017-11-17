Canada’s Hudey earns silver medal at long-track World Cup

STAVANGER, Norway — Canadian long-track speedskater Marsha Hudey won her first career individual World Cup medal, claiming silver on Friday in the women’s 500-metre race in Norway.

Hudey, of White City, Sask., crossed the line in 37.87 seconds. Japan’s Nao Kodaira won gold in 37.08 and Austria’s Vanessa Herzog earned bronze in 37.96.

"It’s amazing, I’m so happy with today’s race," said Hudey. "It was just a matter of putting together a good race, of executing what I wanted to execute. After falling in last week’s first 500, I wanted to have a good one today, and I managed to focus on doing the right things.

"I’m just happy it worked out and turned into a medal."

Heather McLean of Winnipeg was eighth in 38.16 while Calgary’s Kaylin Irvine was 15th in 38.75.

The 27-year-old Hudey made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games, placing 32nd in the 500.

Calgary’s Gilmore Junio raced to a sixth-place finish Friday in the men’s 500 at 34.88, 0.24 seconds behind gold-medal winning Havard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway. Laurent Dubreuil, William Dutton and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix were 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively and Alexandre St-Jean was 19th.

"Coming up sixth in a such competitive field is a good sign considering I didn’t have my best race," said Junio. "I just need to keep building on the work we’ve been doing and have trust in the process."

Vincent De Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished eighth in the men’s 1,000. He clocked a time of 1:09.416 in a race won by Lorentzen in 1:08.22. St-Jean was 11th.

In other Canadian results, Kali Christ was second in the 1,000 B final. Brianne Tutt was 11th.

Denny Morrison of Fort St. John, B.C., was 11th in the men’s 1,000 B final while David La Rue was 15th.