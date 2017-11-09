Canada’s Humphries opens World Cup bobsled with win

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Canada drove to victory Thursday in the first World Cup women’s bobsled race of the season, her fourth career win on the Mount Van Hoevenberg track.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second, and Germany’s Stephanie Schneider took third.

Humphries and Melissa Lotholz finished their two runs in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds. That was just three-hundredths of a second ahead of Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, who set a track start record.

Schneider and Lisa Marie Buchwitz finished in 1:54.60, a mere 0.01 seconds ahead of Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans of the U.S.