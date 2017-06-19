Canada’s Jarvis running for president of IPC

BONN, Germany — Canada’s Patrick Jarvis is running for president of the International Paralympic Committee.

The 58-year-old from Calgary is up against Brazil’s Andrew Parsons, Denmark’s John Petersson and China’s Haidi Zang, the IPC said Monday in a release.

Member countries will vote Sept. 8 at the IPC’s general assembly in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., on the successor to Sir Philip Craven of Britain.

Jarvis has served two terms on the IPC’s board.

The former middle distance runner competed in the 1992 Paralympics in Barcelona in the 800 and 1,500 metres.

Jarvis was the Canadian team’s chef de mission at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Japan.

He was also the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s president from 1998 to 2006.

Canada’s Bob Steadward was the IPC’s first president from 1989 to 2001.