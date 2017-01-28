Canada’s Kim McRae captures bronze medal in women’s singles at luge worlds

IGLS, Austria — Canada’s Kim McRae became the second Canadian to ever reach the individual podium at the luge world championships on Saturday by capturing bronze in the women’s singles.

The Calgary native finished in one minute 19.952 seconds, behind German Tatjana Huefner, who won gold in 1:19.712. Erin Hamlin of the United States was second at 1:19.925. It was Huefner’s fifth career individual gold medal and first in five years.

The 24-year-old McRae joins Alex Gough as the only two Canadians to reach the singles podium at the worlds in a non-Olympic year. Gough, also of Calgary, accomplished the feat with a bronze in 2011 in Italy and again in 2013 in Whistler, B.C. Gough finished fifth overall on Saturday in 1:20.001.

McRae, who was fifth in her Olympic debut in 2014, along with Gough became the first Canadians ever to share a World Cup podium in the sport in 2014 when McRae captured bronze for her first medal. McRae slid to the silver and Gough a bronze in Lake Placid earlier this year.

Olympic and defending world champion Natalie Geisenberger was only 17th before setting a track record of 39.822 seconds in the final run to finish sixth, 0.294 behind her German teammate.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken led a German sweep of the podium in the doubles race.

-- With files from The Associated Press